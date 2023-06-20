Indictment: 4 face federal charges for $17m bank fraud scheme

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people, including two from the Charlotte Metro area, face federal charges for what the Department of Justice calls a ‘multi-million dollar bank fraud scheme.’ On Tuesday the DOJ unsealed a criminal indictment in federal court in Asheville laying out the details.

“The indictment charges Kotto Yaphet Paul, 48, of Waxhaw, N.C., Latoya Tamieka Ford, 48, of Covington, Georgia, Bruce Howard Marko, 64, of Charlotte, N.C., and Love Norman, 49, of West Palm Beach, Florida, with one count of wire fraud and bank fraud conspiracy, 16 counts of financial institution fraud, and four counts of money laundering,” according to the DOJ.

The indictment alleges the defendants defrauded at least 17 financial institutions from 2016 to 2021, by using false information to get loans.

“As alleged in the indictment, the defendants and their co-conspirators obtained loans from the financial institutions by submitting loan applications that contained fraudulent information, including false employment and income information, false tax returns, and misrepresentations regarding the applicants’ assets, liabilities, and the intended use the loan proceeds,” according to the DOJ.

The indictment alleges as a result of the loan applications the defendants secured at least 42 different loans from the various banks.

“Contrary to information provided on the loan applications about the purpose of the loans, the defendants allegedly used the loan proceeds to purchase real estate, cover unrelated business expenses, make investments, and pay for personal expenditures,” according to the DOJ.

After receiving the loans the indictment alleges the defendants then defaulted on the loans leaving the banks on the hook for the money lost. The charges the four defendants face come with significant penalties if found guilty.

“The bank fraud and wire fraud conspiracy charge carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison. The charge of financial institution fraud carries a prison term of up to 30 years per count, and the money laundering offense has a statutory maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison for each offense,” according to the DOJ.

The four defendants currently facing charges are not the only ones accused of involvement.

“Four additional defendants have been convicted of bank fraud conspiracy for their involvement in the scheme. Amrish D. Patel, 45, of Stockbridge, Georgia, was sentenced to 15 months in prison. Dwight A. Peebles, Jr., 47, of Chapel Hill, N.C., was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Denise Woodard, 56, of Roswell, Georgia, was ordered to serve 36 months in prison, and Derrick L. Harrison, 54, of Greenville, S.C., was sentenced to a year and a day in prison,” according to the DOJ. “The defendants were also ordered to pay restitution ranging from $620,000 to more than $3.1 million.”

