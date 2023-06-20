PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Flooding prompts evacuations, water rescues from homes in Kannapolis

Several roads in the city and surrounding areas are closed due to the hazardous conditions.
No injuries were reported.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Flooding in the City of Kannapolis prompted the evacuation of dozens of people according to city officials.

“This afternoon we have evacuated approximately 30 people. No injuries. The American Red Cross is assisting these residents,” a city spokeswoman said.

Several roads in the city and surrounding areas are closed due to the hazardous conditions.

“Be aware that streets are closed in various low-lying areas around the City such as Louise, Marie, Waldorf, Mable, 22nd, Pine, Tiffany, Cadillac, and Pump Station Road,” according to the city.

.
.(City of Kannapolis)

“Cabarrus and Rowan Counties are under a Flood Watch from now until Thursday, June 22. This means that flash flooding may occur at any time due to the excessive rainfall that is occurring in Kannapolis and the region. Four to six inches of rain is possible between now and Thursday,” according to a statement from the city.

Rocky River and Irish Buffalo Creek Greenways are now closed due to flooding. Safrit Park and the Village Park carousel, splashpad, and train are also closed due to flooding.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bridge on Howard Gap River over the North Pacolet River in Polk County was damaged by...
North Carolina bridge closed indefinitely after flood damage
House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) speaks with WBTV in his office in this undated photo.
Lawsuit: N.C. House Speaker used position for sexual relationship with state employee
Shots were fired at a party being held at the American Legion post on Lincolnton Rd.
Party shut down after shots fired in Salisbury
Ahmad Wrighten
Suspects accused of killing 12-year-old boy make first court appearance
A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Days: Several more inches of rain possible today

Latest News

Handling power outages and preparing for more
The drugs that were seized had a total street value of $270,000
Police find three pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl in Gaston County drug arrest.
Flooding prompts evacuations, water rescues from homes in Kannapolis
stock photo.
Indictment: 4 face federal charges for $17m bank fraud scheme