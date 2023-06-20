Flooding prompts evacuations, water rescues from homes in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Flooding in the City of Kannapolis prompted the evacuation of dozens of people according to city officials.

“This afternoon we have evacuated approximately 30 people. No injuries. The American Red Cross is assisting these residents,” a city spokeswoman said.

Several roads in the city and surrounding areas are closed due to the hazardous conditions.

“Be aware that streets are closed in various low-lying areas around the City such as Louise, Marie, Waldorf, Mable, 22nd, Pine, Tiffany, Cadillac, and Pump Station Road,” according to the city.

. (City of Kannapolis)

“Cabarrus and Rowan Counties are under a Flood Watch from now until Thursday, June 22. This means that flash flooding may occur at any time due to the excessive rainfall that is occurring in Kannapolis and the region. Four to six inches of rain is possible between now and Thursday,” according to a statement from the city.

Rocky River and Irish Buffalo Creek Greenways are now closed due to flooding. Safrit Park and the Village Park carousel, splashpad, and train are also closed due to flooding.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.