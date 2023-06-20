PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Remembering Jason & Chip

First Alert Weather Days issued through Thursday as rain continues

Several more inches of rain could potentially fall over the next few days.
More widespread rain is in the forecast for today.
By Al Conklin
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a wet start to the week, more rain is in the forecast for the next few days, prompting First Alert Weather Days for today, tomorrow and Thursday.

  • Through Thursday: Rain, heavy at times, flooding
  • Flood Watch: 4-6+ inches of additional rainfall
  • Temperatures: Well-below normal all week long

An upper-level low pressure system – cut off from any real steering currents – will continue to meander across the Southeast for several more days, bringing several more rounds of rain and much cooler temperatures.

A Flood Watch has been issued through Thursday afternoon.
A Flood Watch has been issued through Thursday afternoon.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

With that in mind, First Alert Weather Days are now in play right through Thursday.

Specific details are still difficult to come by when upper-level systems are involved, but there is another severe weather risk today, as some storms could produce damaging winds, hail, and downpours. High temperatures will be cut back to the upper 70s today.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight as well with muggy lows in the mid to upper 60s.

As the storm system continues to wobble across the Southeast, more showers and thunderstorms can be expected on Wednesday.

As the heavy rain begins to add up, the risk for flooding, potentially in many neighborhoods, will continue to be a concern midweek. Be sure to check-in frequently with the First Alert Weather Team for more updates.

High temperatures on Tuesday
High temperatures on Tuesday(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Highs Wednesday will only get back to the middle 70s, well below the late-June average in the upper 80s.

Optimistically, Thursday and Friday may bring incremental warming couple with gradually lowering rain chances, but both days still offer at least scattered showers and thunderstorms and a continued risk for heavy pockets of rain. Highs Thursday should inch up into the upper 70s and top out close to 80 degrees on Friday.

Lower storm chances are forecast over the weekend with more seasonal afternoon readings in the middle 80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay safe and have a terrific Tuesday!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

