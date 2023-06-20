PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

First Alert Weather Days are now in play through Thursday

Lower storm chances are forecast over the weekend with more seasonal afternoon readings in the middle 80s.
Lower storm chances are forecast over the weekend with more seasonal afternoon readings in the...
Lower storm chances are forecast over the weekend with more seasonal afternoon readings in the middle 80s.(WBTV Weather)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - First Alert Weather Days are now in play right through THURSDAY. Heavy rain and some thunderstorms will be likely on and off every day. A flood watch in effect until at least Thursday for the Mountains and part of the foothills and now including Charlotte.

Heavy rain, flooding, and lightning will be the main threats. High temperatures will be cut back to the 70s for the rest of our Monday.

  • Through Thursday: Rain, heavy at times, severe weather risk
  • Rain This Week: 2 to 4 inches Charlotte, 4 to 6 inches foothills and mountains
  • Temperatures This Week: Well-below normal all week long

As the storm system continues to wobble across the Southeast, more showers and thunderstorms can be expected through Thursday. As the heavy rain begins to add up, the risk for flooding will continue to become a concern. Be sure to check-in frequently with the First Alert Weather Team for more updates.

Lower storm chances are forecast over the weekend with more seasonal afternoon readings in the middle 80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bridge on Howard Gap River over the North Pacolet River in Polk County was damaged by...
North Carolina bridge closed indefinitely after flood damage
House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) speaks with WBTV in his office in this undated photo.
Lawsuit: N.C. House Speaker used position for sexual relationship with state employee
Shots were fired at a party being held at the American Legion post on Lincolnton Rd.
Party shut down after shots fired in Salisbury
Ahmad Wrighten
Suspects accused of killing 12-year-old boy make first court appearance
A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Days: Several more inches of rain possible today

Latest News

Flooding prompts evacuations, water rescues from homes in Kannapolis
Handling power outages and preparing for more
Flooding prompts evacuations, water rescues from homes in Kannapolis
First Alert Weather Day: Several more inches of rain possible Tuesday