First Alert Weather Days are now in play through Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - First Alert Weather Days are now in play right through THURSDAY. Heavy rain and some thunderstorms will be likely on and off every day. A flood watch in effect until at least Thursday for the Mountains and part of the foothills and now including Charlotte.

Heavy rain, flooding, and lightning will be the main threats. High temperatures will be cut back to the 70s for the rest of our Monday.

Through Thursday : Rain, heavy at times, severe weather risk

Rain This Week : 2 to 4 inches Charlotte, 4 to 6 inches foothills and mountains

Temperatures This Week: Well-below normal all week long

As the storm system continues to wobble across the Southeast, more showers and thunderstorms can be expected through Thursday. As the heavy rain begins to add up, the risk for flooding will continue to become a concern. Be sure to check-in frequently with the First Alert Weather Team for more updates.

Lower storm chances are forecast over the weekend with more seasonal afternoon readings in the middle 80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.