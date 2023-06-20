Exclusive: Moore breaks silence, responds to lawsuit allegations

RALEIGH, N.C. - House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) made his first public remarks in response to a lawsuit abusing him of using his power to continue a sexual relationship with a state employee.

Moore sat down exclusively with WBTV Chief Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner on Tuesday afternoon.

The lawsuit was filed late Sunday by the estranged husband of a woman who works as the executive director of a state office that represents clerks of superior court.

According to the lawsuit, Moore and the woman, Jamie Lassiter, began a sexual relationship in 2019 that continued until at least 2022.

The lawsuit claimed that Lassiter felt she could not end the affair for fear of retaliation for her and the state agency she led.

Moore acknowledged having a relationship with Lassiter but said she was separated at the time. He strongly pushed back on the lawsuit’s other claims in his comments on Tuesday.

“The allegation that I had a relationship with Mrs. Lassiter, I’ve admitted that that’s true but I thought it was appropriate because she was separated and I was divorced…all the salacious stuff that other people are talking about is absolutely 100% false,” Moore said.

Moore sat down for the interview minutes after addressing members of the House Republican Caucus for the first time.

He said he was committed to continuing legislative work as the controversy prompted by the lawsuit continued to swirl.

“We’re in the final weeks of session. We’re working to get a budget finalized and other legislation to be finalized and I am dedicated 100% to get that done,” Moore said.

Lassiter has also pushed back on the lawsuit’s claims.

Lassiter, through an attorney, issued a statement disputing the lawsuit’s allegations and calling them “outrageously defamatory.”

“The claims are not only false but impossible as we’ve been separated with a signed separation document for years,” her statement said.

The statement went on to say, without elaboration, that Scott Lassiter had been the one to hurt her career.

“Our marriage was a nightmare, and since I left him it has gotten worse,” her statement continued. “We are reaching the end of our divorce process and this is how he’s lashing out. I plead with you to respect my privacy and don’t give this unhinged man a platform to harass and humiliate me further.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.