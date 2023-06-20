PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Documents: Fired CMS teacher accused of ‘intercourse’ with student on school property

When asked about the allegations, he said he had no comment.
The alleged crime took place in August of last year -- nearly a month after this teacher started at the school.
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A now-fired Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teacher is accused of having intercourse with a student on school property, according to documents obtained by WBTV.

The teacher, Tyvaun James, is also accused of texting a female student inappropriate messages, including pictures of his genitals. The student was under the age of 16. At the time, James was 24 years old and a teacher at Harding University High School.

According to documents, James was hired by CMS on July 5, 2022.

Nearly a month later is when the alleged incident happened on Aug. 12. The following are key dates included in the documents:

  • Hired by CMS as a teacher: July 5, 2022
  • Date of alleged offense: Aug. 12, 2022
  • Suspended with pay: Sept. 2, 2022
  • Arrested: Oct. 5, 2022
  • Suspended without pay: Oct. 31, 2022
  • Fired from CMS: Dec. 13, 2022

Last month, James was indicted by a grand jury on indecent liberties with a child and indecent liberties with a student. The charges involved the same female student.

On Tuesday, a WBTV crew went by an address listed for James.

According to CMS, band students were informed about the firing in a meeting.

James’ next court date is in August.

