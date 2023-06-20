PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Concord dental office damaged by fire

Firefighters responded early Tuesday morning
Firefighters found smoke and fire conditions in Suite 203, Carolina Aesthetic Dentistry.
Firefighters found smoke and fire conditions in Suite 203, Carolina Aesthetic Dentistry.(City of Concord)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Fire Department responded to a commercial fire alarm early on Tuesday morning at 5641 Poplar Tent Rd. Units were dispatched at 3:18 a.m. and upon arriving and entering the building for investigation, firefighters found smoke and fire conditions in Suite 203, Carolina Aesthetic Dentistry.

The incident was immediately upgraded to a working fire. The fire was extinguished and brought under control in seven minutes.

No occupants were inside the building at the time and there were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

In total, 21 firefighters responded along with two battalion chiefs, one safety officer and one fire investigator.

