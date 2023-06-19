PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

UPDATE: Pamlico County stable fire being investigated as homicide and arson

One person died in the fire.
One person died in the fire.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials continue to investigate a fire at an Eastern Carolina horse stable that killed a person on the second Monday in June.

Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office says two animals and a person were found dead inside the Fulcher’s Red Fox Stables after first responders put out a fire burning the building on June 12.

Officials say a donkey and a horse are the two animals that were killed. As for the name of the person killed, officials say the medical examiner is still working to identify the remains.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation along with other agencies say the fire is being investigated as arson and homicide. New details say that two employees who escaped the fire spoke with first responders at the farm, telling them they believed another person was inside the stable.

Sheriff Chris Davis said the back of the stables had an apartment that was attached.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office at 252-745-3101.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Grier
CMPD detective dies following health complications
Rowan County Animal Services have advised residents to take precautionary measures.
Black bear discovered in backyard of Salisbury family home
Shots were fired at a party being held at the American Legion post on Lincolnton Rd.
Party shut down after shots fired in Salisbury
Ricky Ponds
Deputies: 1 dead, suspect arrested in Union Co. shooting
A bride-to-be in Georgia sadly died on her wedding day.
‘I bawled and I lost it’: Bride-to-be dies on wedding day hours before ceremony

Latest News

Suspects accused of killing 12-year-old Charlotte boy to appear in court Monday
CMPD detective dies following health complications
3 injured in shooting at northwest Charlotte food mart
Harvey B. Gantt Center celebrating Juneteenth, Black culture through art
A Charlotte woman recently scored a $200,000 win off a scratch-off ticket.
Charlotte woman wins $200,000 on scratch-off ticket