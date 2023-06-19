PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Tropical Storm Bret forms in the Atlantic

Further strengthening is expected over the next few days.
It is currently not a threat to the U.S.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Tropical Storm Bret has formed in the Atlantic.

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center shows winds at 40 miles per hour and moving west at 21 mph.

Further strengthening is expected over the next few days with the National Hurricane Center forecasting Bret reaching hurricane status by mid-week.

This is the second named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. Tropical Storm Arlene formed earlier this month in the Gulf of Mexico.

