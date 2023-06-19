Tropical Storm Bret forms in the Atlantic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Tropical Storm Bret has formed in the Atlantic.

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center shows winds at 40 miles per hour and moving west at 21 mph.

Further strengthening is expected over the next few days with the National Hurricane Center forecasting Bret reaching hurricane status by mid-week.

It is currently not a threat to the U.S.

This is the second named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. Tropical Storm Arlene formed earlier this month in the Gulf of Mexico.

