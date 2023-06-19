PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Teen arrested after shooting at a Juneteenth festival in North Carolina

When officers arrived to the scene they found two juveniles with gunshot wounds.
By Zach Prelutsky and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A teenager was arrested after a shooting at the Juneteenth Festival in Asheville, North Carolina, WHNS reports.

Asheville Police say they responded to reports of a shooting near Court Plaza around 8:51 p.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two juveniles with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital. One was released and the other remains in critical condition.

Authorities say they were able to find two suspects nearby and take them into custody before clearing one of those suspects.

A 16-year-old, whose name is not being released, is facing two counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Officers recovered a 9mm pistol and other physical evidence in the park.

The second day of the festival was supposed to begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday but was canceled.

