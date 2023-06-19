Suspects accused of killing 12-year-old Charlotte boy to appear in court Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two adults charged with the murder of a 12-year-old Charlotte boy are scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) said Ahmad Wrighten was found with traumatic injuries late last Thursday night on Sunwalk Court in north Charlotte. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police did not specifically state the boy’s cause of death, but said he suffered “significant trauma.”

“There is a lot of information that investigations can’t verify just yet, and that includes exactly how this little boy died,” CMPD Major Ryan Butler said early Friday morning.

Hours after he was found, 34-year-old Anthony Wigfall and 32-year-old Demetria Robinson were arrested in connection to his death.

A police report indicated both Wigfall and Robinson were family members to Wrighten, but did not state the exact nature of the relationships.

Police spoke with family members and doctors at the hospital as part of their investigation.

Investigators called the case “incredibly complex” and said it could involve multiple locations.

