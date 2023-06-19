Suspects accused of killing 12-year-old boy make first court appearance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two adults charged with the murder of a 12-year-old boy appeared in a Mecklenburg County court on Monday morning.

Hours after Ahmad Wrighten was found dead, 34-year-old Anthony Wigfall and 32-year-old Demetria Robinson were arrested, the two were charged with first-degree murder, which is punishable by death or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Previous coverage: CMPD: 12-year-old killed, experienced ‘significant trauma’

Robinson was appointed a public defender and Wigfall an attorney during Monday’s hearing.

From left to right: Demetria Robinson and Anthony Wigfall (Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

They will both have a bond hearing June 28 and a probable cause hearing July 10.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) said Wrighten was found with traumatic injuries late last Thursday night on Sunwalk Court in north Charlotte. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

“We’re not doing very well. I’m heartbroken and I don’t mind if the world knows it. I’m heartbroken. We cry together,” said Michael Wrighten, the child’s great-grandfather.

Police did not specifically state the boy’s cause of death, but said he suffered “significant trauma.”

“There is a lot of information that investigations can’t verify just yet, and that includes exactly how this little boy died,” CMPD Major Ryan Butler said early Friday morning.

A police report indicated both Wigfall and Robinson were family members to Wrighten, but did not state the exact nature of the relationships. Following Monday’s court appearance, family said Wigfall is the father of the boy’s half-sister.

They also said he was in town from Charleston for his sister’s graduation.

Police spoke with family members and doctors at the hospital as part of their investigation.

Investigators called the case “incredibly complex” and said it could involve multiple locations.

“This is a nightmare. This is a nightmare that I can’t wake up from. This is a nightmare,” said Dorian Miller, Wrighten’s great aunt. “Being that I have children of my own, I can’t imagine somebody doing something to them. Hurting them in any way.”

