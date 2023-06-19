PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

State House Speaker, Tim Moore being sued

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore is now being sued by a former Apex town council member for alienation of affection.

WRAL, the NBC station in Raleigh, reports that Scott Lassiter, an assistant principal for the Wake County Public School System filed a lawsuit against Tim Moore yesterday.

He claims that Moore had a relationship with his wife for more than three years resulting in the destruction of his marriage.

In the lawsuit, Lassiter also claims that “Moore used his position as one of the most powerful elected officials in north carolina to entice his wife, Jamie Liles Lassiter, a mid-level employee of the state government to participate in an illicit relationship with him”-- end quote.

In a statement to WRAL, Moore described the lawsuit as “Baseless.”

Lassiter is seeking in excess of $25,000 in damages.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Grier
CMPD detective dies following health complications
Rowan County Animal Services have advised residents to take precautionary measures.
Black bear discovered in backyard of Salisbury family home
Ricky Ponds
Deputies: 1 dead, suspect arrested in Union Co. shooting
A bride-to-be in Georgia sadly died on her wedding day.
‘I bawled and I lost it’: Bride-to-be dies on wedding day hours before ceremony
Four people were shot and one killed on East Independence Boulevard overnight.
Police: 1 killed, 3 injured in east Charlotte shooting

Latest News

Suspects accused of killing 12-year-old Charlotte boy to appear in court Monday
CMPD detective dies following health complications
3 injured in shooting at northwest Charlotte food mart
Harvey B. Gantt Center celebrating Juneteenth, Black culture through art