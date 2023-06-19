PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Party shut down after shots fired in Salisbury

Police did not locate any victims
Shots were fired at a party being held at the American Legion post on Lincolnton Rd.
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A party apparently got a little too rowdy over the weekend in Salisbury, and police shut it down after reports of shots fired.

It happened on Saturday night in the 1000 block of Lincolnton Road at the American Legion Post. Police reported that a party was being held at that location.

Police had responded to a report of shots fired. When police arrived they did not locate any victims, but did find shell casings.

Police, with help from the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, shut down the party. No charges have been filed yet, but police say this is an ongoing investigation.

