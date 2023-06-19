New program allows SNAP household members to enjoy museums and attractions around South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS), a new program allows families who receive SNAP benefits to enjoy museums and attractions around the state.
The program is called EBT Perks. DSS said SNAP household members get free or discounted admission to a number of venues and attractions when they present their EBT card.
Current EBT Perks partners include:
Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum
The Powder Magazine - American Revolution Museum
The Children’s Museum of the Upstate
Riverbanks Zoo & Garden - Columbia, SC
