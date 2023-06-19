PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Man injured in shooting on southwest Charlotte road

Matthew Heaton was shot while in a vehicle on Steele Creek Road on June 12.
A man is recovering after he was shot on Steele Creek Road last Monday.
A man is recovering after he was shot on Steele Creek Road last Monday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was injured after a shooting on a southwest Charlotte roadway, last week.

According to a police report, 25-year-old Matthew Heaton was struck by gunfire while in a vehicle on Steele Creek Road last Monday evening around 7:30 p.m. Two other people were also inside the vehicle, the report states, but neither were injured.

Following the shooting, Heaton set up a GoFundMe where more details were shared.

He claims in that narrative that the shooting was the result of road rage and that he was hit by two bullets, one in the chest and the other in the back.

Heaton said he suffered a punctured lung and fractured ribs during the incident and had a bullet narrowly missed his spine.

Anyone wishing to donate to help Heaton with medical bills can do so here.

Also Read: Friend remembers man killed in Charlotte lounge shooting

