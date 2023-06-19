Man charged in deadly shooting at east Charlotte lounge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested in connection with a weekend shooting in east Charlotte that left one person dead and three others, authorities said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, investigators arrested Jerome Laricky Planter, 32, and charged him with murder, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

His charges stem from a shooting that happened around 2 a.m. Saturday in the 6400 block of Independence Boulevard, at Fusion Lounge, officers said. When police got on the scene, they found a man dead and three others who had also been shot.

Police later identified the victim as 31-year-old La’Nard Gaddy.

According to the CMPD, the three others who were taken to area hospitals and treated for gunshot wounds were in stable condition.

