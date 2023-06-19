Lowcountry mother-daughter duo celebrate graduations

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Two women, who are originally from Moncks Corner, celebrated impressive accomplishments this year. The mother-daughter duo recently earned higher education degrees as non-traditional students.

Yvonne Spann Sowers, 71, recently graduated from W.L. Bonner College. But her family says that’s not even the most impressive part. She graduated Cum Laude and was valedictorian. She gave a speech to all her classmates with many family members proudly watching. Sowers earned her bachelor’s degree in religious studies.

“I was excited and a little fearful of not being able to remember things, but I thank God I did and are learning and reading about the Old Testament and the New Testament because it is a Bible college. And that was the exciting part,” Sowers says.

She says she took a break after high school but was never afraid of being a non-traditional student. In fact, her own mother finished her high school education alongside Sowers.

“My mother graduated the same day I graduated from high school with her high school diploma in 1970. She was 50 at that time when she did it for her high school diploma and I always wanted to go to college but when I got out of high school I did not want to at that time, I thought I needed to take a break,” Sowers says.

After moving her own daughters into their dorms and watching them go off to higher education, Sower’s says her interest in learning was renewed. Eventually, Sowers earned a scholarship through her church to enter the program.

At the same time, her daughter, Eyamba Sowers Scott was putting in the work to graduate Cum Laude from National University in California. Scott is retired military, who earned a Master of Science degree in homeland security and emergency management.

She even says a PHD, or law school could be in her future since she loves to learn and is inspired to pursue what makes her whole.

“I have a plethora of people I can choose from to say that have inspired me, you know, from my church family, my own family members, you know, my mom’s siblings. My father is accomplished. My sister just watching her excel as an administrator at a local high school,” Scott says.

Both women shared advice to younger members of their own family, and anyone with big dreams. They say no matter what you want, whether it’s higher education or a new passion, it’s never too late to go for it.

“Just watching people that’s in our inner circle excel you know, and it’s not just about maybe a college degree because my brother is just as talented. And he has his degree in cosmetology. You know, so, you know, that’s what I what I mean, you know, you find something that you love, find that passion, and you work towards it and become the best at it,” Scott says.

The pair was able to take class of 2023 pictures together and say it was a great experience watching the other succeed.

“Never quit. You know, it’s never too late. And as I said before, time is going to pass regardless. You can choose to sit and do nothing. Or you can choose to do something with your time and I choose to learn,” Scott says.

“Never give up. Never give up,” Sowers repeats. “Just keep on pressing. And even if it’s little steps at a time, but never give up. Do what you desire.”

