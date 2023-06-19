Former teacher sues Charlotte charter school, says book on MLK led to firing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When Markayle Gray, a former English teacher at Charlotte Secondary School, created his curriculum plan for the 2022-23 school year, he, like all other English teachers, submitted his curriculum for approval of the school’s principal.

Gray claims to have received permission from the school’s top administrator to teach a lesson involving the novel “Dear Martin.” Now, he claims the book led to his firing and has filed a federal lawsuit against the charter school.

“In the latter part of 2022 and early 2023, Gray obtained permission from Rock to build a lesson plan for his 7th Grade honors track class around the novel, ‘Dear Martin.’ The plan was designed to be a centerpiece of Gray’s Black History Month activities for his students, and was initially assigned during January 2023,” the lawsuit reads.

Despite receiving permission to use the book, Gray said it led to his firing.

“Gray became another casualty of the book-banning sweeping American public education. He was fired, the principal of Charlotte Secondary all but admitted to him, because of a racially inspired backlash over his teaching of an award winning, mainstream novel about a black teenager’s struggle to grasp racial injustice,” the lawsuit alleges.

Gray claims not only did he receive permission to use the book for his lessons, but said the school’s top administrator, Keisha Rock, suggested it.

“The book ‘Dear Martin’ was taken from a list of literary selections Rock had approved. In fact, Rock recommended the novel to Gray as a challenging but age appropriate work that promoted a discussion of core American values like justice and equality,” according to the suit.

Books in schools are a divisive topic across the country as parents and non-parents in communities raise objections to books they deem inappropriate. This is not the first time that parents have cried foul over the book, it’s made its way to lists across the country and faced bans in school districts already.

Gray claims the school’s board and administration fired him due to backlash received from some parents about the book.

“In late January 2023, some white parents began to raise complaints to administrators at Charlotte Secondary that the content in “Dear Martin” was divisive and injected what they regarded as unwelcome political views on systemic racial inequality into their childrens’ classroom,” the lawsuit reads.

Attorneys for Gray provided statements on the lawsuit and allege the school made the move due to ‘political pressure.’

“Principal Rock and the Charlotte Secondary Board of Directors seem to care more about bowing to political pressure than they do about following their own procedures and policies,” said Gray’s lead attorney Artur Davis. “All Markayle Gray did was teach a novel his supervisors had already approved and they fired him for it.”

A letter from the EEOC regarding a complaint of discrimination filed by a former teacher of Charlotte Secondary School (COURT FILING)

In March of 2023, Gray filed a charge of race discrimination against the school with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and received a ‘right-to-sue’ letter from the commission.

According to the EEOC’s letter, Gray was informed the Commission would not be moving forward with his complaint -- and would not make any ruling on the merits of his case.

Gray also claims the decision to fire him over the book selection and its subject is a departure from the school’s previous actions surrounding potentially controversial topics.

“Charlotte Secondary is not customarily reluctant to engage culturally relevant topics. Teachers have generally been encouraged to promote equitable ideals in the context of race, gender, and sexual orientation with support from the school’s administration even if the topics ventured into territory controversial for some parents,” according to the lawsuit.

Still, Gray believes his firing is directly related to the complaints received from several parents.

“The ostensible grounds, he was told, was the emergence of parental opposition over ‘Dear Martin’ and other aspects of Gray’s teaching content related to racial equality. As Rock stated, ‘I cannot address complaints made by parents all day,’” according to the lawsuit.

Gray’s firing is not the only allegation related to racial subjects.

“The lawsuit also details a disturbing pattern of behavior at Charlotte Secondary where Black students and faculty are often treated more harshly than their white counterparts. Likewise, complaints from Black parents are routinely disregarded while complaints from White parents are acted upon immediately and decisively,” according to a press release from HKM Employment Attorneys, the firm representing Gray.

Gray is suing the school and the board of directors for damages including back pay, front pay, lost benefits, and more.

WBTV reached out to Charlotte Secondary School for comment on the lawsuit’s allegations, but at the time of publication, the school has not responded. This article will be updated if any comments are received.

