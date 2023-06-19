Flood watch, First Alert Weather Days in effect for next few days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - First Alert Weather Days are now in play right through Wednesday.

Through Wednesday : Rain, heavy at times, severe weather risk

Rain This Week : 2 to 4 inches in Charlotte, 4 to 6 inches around the foothills and mountains

Temperatures This Week: Well below normal all week long

A flood watch will go into effect Tuesday morning and last through at least Thursday for the mountains and part of the foothills.

Some storms could produce damaging winds, hail and downpours. High temperatures will be cut back to the 70s for the rest of our Monday.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight as well with muggy lows in the upper 60s.

As the storm system continues to wobble across the Southeast, more showers and thunderstorms can be expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. As the heavy rain begins to add up, the risk of flooding will become a concern midweek. Be sure to check in frequently with the First Alert Weather Team for more updates.

Temps and rain chances ahead (First Alert Weather)

Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will only get back to the middle 70s, well below the late-June average in the upper 80s.

Optimistically, Thursday and Friday may bring incremental warming coupled with lowering rain chances, but both days are still off at least scattered showers and thunderstorms and continued risk for heavy pockets of rain. Highs Thursday should inch up into the upper 70s and top out close to 80 degrees on Friday.

Lower storm chances are forecast over the weekend with more seasonal afternoon readings in the middle 80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

-Meteorologist Eric Garlick

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.