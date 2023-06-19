PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
FlightAware: 200+ flight delays seen at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

American Airlines plane taking off from CLT airport
American Airlines plane taking off from CLT airport(Lowell Rose)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Hundreds of flights are delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Monday afternoon, according to FlightAware.

As of 2:30 p.m., FlightAware was showing approximately 217 delays at CLT Airport.

The majority of those were American Airlines flights with 105. It’s followed by 52 PSA Airlines flight delays and 28 Piedmont delays.

FlightAware also showed there have been 42 flight cancellations at CLT Airport as of 2:30 p.m.

The delays come as showers and storms remain in the forecast for the Charlotte area through Wednesday.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

