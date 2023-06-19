First Alert Weather Day: Showers and storms in Monday’s forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday, due to showers and storms in the forecast. Additional First Alert Weather Days have also been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Through Wednesday: Rain, heavy at times, severe weather risk.

Rain This Week: 2-4 inches Charlotte, 4-6 inches foothills and mountains.

Temperatures This Week: Well-below normal all week long.

An upper-level low pressure system – cut off from any real steering currents – will meander across the Southeast much of this week, bringing several rounds of rain and much cooler temperatures.

Regional forecasts for Monday (WBTV First Alert Weather)

With that in mind, First Alert Weather Days are now in play through Wednesday.

Specific details are difficult to come by when upper-level systems are involved, but there is a severe weather risk today. Some storms could produce damaging winds, hail, and downpours. High temperatures will be cut back to the lower 80s today.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight as well with muggy lows in the upper 60s.

Severe weather threat outlook for Monday (WBTV First Alert Weather)

As the storm system continues to wobble across the Southeast, more showers and thunderstorms can be expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. As the heavy rain begins to add up, the risk for flooding will become a concern midweek.

Be sure to check-in frequently with the First Alert Weather Team for more updates. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will only get back to the middle 70s, well below the late-June average in the upper 80s.

Optimistically, Thursday and Friday may bring incremental warming couple with lowering rain chances, but both days still off at least scattered showers and thunderstorms and a continued risk for heavy pockets of rain. Highs Thursday should inch up into the upper 70s and top out close to 80 degrees on Friday.

Lower storm chances are forecast over the weekend with more seasonal afternoon readings in the middle 80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay safe and have a great week!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.