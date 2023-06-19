PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
EbonyFest Juneteenth fireworks canceled in Gastonia due to inclement weather

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – A Juneteenth fireworks display in Gastonia has been canceled for Monday night, organizers said.

The EbonyFest Juneteenth Festival Fireworks was originally scheduled for 9:15 p.m. in downtown Gastonia.

Organizers said inclement weather conditions led to the decision.

The cancellation comes as showers and storms remain in the forecast for the Charlotte area through Wednesday.

