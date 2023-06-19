EbonyFest Juneteenth fireworks canceled in Gastonia due to inclement weather

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – A Juneteenth fireworks display in Gastonia has been canceled for Monday night, organizers said.

The EbonyFest Juneteenth Festival Fireworks was originally scheduled for 9:15 p.m. in downtown Gastonia.

Organizers said inclement weather conditions led to the decision.

The cancellation comes as showers and storms remain in the forecast for the Charlotte area through Wednesday.

