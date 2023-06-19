PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte woman wins $200,000 on scratch-off ticket

After taxes were taken out, she went home with $142,501.
A Charlotte woman recently scored a $200,000 win off a scratch-off ticket.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman recently scored big on scratch-off ticket.

Jacinthia Little bought a $5 ‘Living Lucky with Luke Combs’ ticket from the Total Convenience Market on Highway 70 Southwest in Hickory, and won a top prize of $200,000.

The game started with five of the top prizes, with three now being claimed.

Players can enter their ‘Living Lucky’ scratch-offs into a second-chance drawing for a chance to attend a private concert in Nashville that includes a chance to win a $500,000 grand prize.

