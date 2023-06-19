Charlotte non-profit hosts Father’s Day cookout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Sunday, Charlotte’s Alternatives to Violence (ATV) held an event at The Ritz on Beatties Ford Road called ‘A Salute to Big Poppa.’

The event honored men who are not only a father to their own kids, but a father figure to so many others.

Alternatives to Violence started back in 2021 with the mission of working to stop the violence in the Beatties Ford Road Corridor.

ATV Outreach workers, Larry Mims and Juan Hall, attended the event with their children. They shared how important it is to not only be a father but also to be father figures to at-risk youth.

“It’s very important. A lot of our youth feel like they don’t have anybody to talk to, and they feel hopeless so as a father and as a mentor, you just always want to be that person that someone can reach out to and talk to,” said Mims.

“We got three kids that were flunking out of school this year that got D1 scholarships, and one up in Buffalo right now, potentially a second-round draft pick next year in the NFL draft. So we stay on them every day, and it’s a lifelong commitment that we give the kids. Sometimes we’re the only fathers and mothers they have in this program,” shared Hall.

WBTV has reported on several crimes and homicides in Charlotte this year, some of the crimes including just last weekend hitting close to home for the Beatties Ford community.

Sunday’s event wrapped up with lots of food and fun giveaways.

