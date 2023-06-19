PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte non-profit hosts Father’s Day cookout

The event honored men who are not only a father to their own kids, but a father figure to so many others.
Alternatives to Violence Father's Day event
Alternatives to Violence Father's Day event(WBTV)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Sunday, Charlotte’s Alternatives to Violence (ATV) held an event at The Ritz on Beatties Ford Road called ‘A Salute to Big Poppa.’

The event honored men who are not only a father to their own kids, but a father figure to so many others.

Alternatives to Violence started back in 2021 with the mission of working to stop the violence in the Beatties Ford Road Corridor.

ATV Outreach workers, Larry Mims and Juan Hall, attended the event with their children. They shared how important it is to not only be a father but also to be father figures to at-risk youth.

“It’s very important. A lot of our youth feel like they don’t have anybody to talk to, and they feel hopeless so as a father and as a mentor, you just always want to be that person that someone can reach out to and talk to,” said Mims.

“We got three kids that were flunking out of school this year that got D1 scholarships, and one up in Buffalo right now, potentially a second-round draft pick next year in the NFL draft. So we stay on them every day, and it’s a lifelong commitment that we give the kids. Sometimes we’re the only fathers and mothers they have in this program,” shared Hall.

WBTV has reported on several crimes and homicides in Charlotte this year, some of the crimes including just last weekend hitting close to home for the Beatties Ford community.

Sunday’s event wrapped up with lots of food and fun giveaways.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rowan County Animal Services have advised residents to take precautionary measures.
Black bear discovered in backyard of Salisbury family home
Four people were shot and one killed on East Independence Boulevard overnight.
Police: 1 killed, 3 injured in east Charlotte shooting
A bride-to-be in Georgia sadly died on her wedding day.
‘I bawled and I lost it’: Bride-to-be dies on wedding day hours before ceremony
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating the death of an 11-year-old boy in a case that...
CMPD: 12-year-old killed, experienced ‘significant trauma’
First Alert Weather Days
First Alert Weather Days issued due to storms next week

Latest News

Shots were fired at a party being held at the American Legion post on Lincolnton Rd.
Party shut down after shots fired in Salisbury
CIRCUIT GILLES-VILLENEUVE, CANADA - JUNE 19: Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, leads Esteban Ocon,...
Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team struggles in Canada
Jason Grier
CMPD detective dies following health complications
1 killed, 3 injured in east Charlotte shooting.
Friend remembers man killed in Charlotte lounge shooting