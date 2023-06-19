3 shot in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were shot Sunday evening in northwest Charlotte, according to MEDIC.

MEDIC said the shooting happened on Tuckaseegee Road near Enderly Road.

According to MEDIC, two people were seriously injured and one person has minor injuries.

No further details were immediately made available.

WBTV has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more details on the shooting.

