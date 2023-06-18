Showers & storms likely, severe storms possible Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a beautiful weekend of sunshine and warm temperatures, we are gearing up for a wet and stormy week.

• First Alert Weather Day Monday: Showers & storms likely, severe storms possible

• First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Heavy rain at times, severe storms possible

• Wednesday: Showers & storms likely

A cut off low will slowly drift into the southeast this week and bring several rounds of rain into the Carolinas. We will wrap this Father’s Day partly cloudy and mild with tonight’s lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. On Monday, showers and thunderstorms will spread into the area from west to east. In the afternoon, some storms could become severe, capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain. Monday’s highs will climb into the 70s and 80s. Tuesday will be breezy with showers and some rumbles of thunder off-and-on throughout the day; expect highs in the 70s.

As the low continues to sit over the southeast, more showers and thunderstorms can be expected on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid-70s. Showers and storms also look likely for Friday. With so many consecutive days of rainfall in the forecast, there will be the potential for ponding on the roads and some localized flooding. Be sure to check-in frequently with the First Alert Weather Team for more updates.

Elissia Wilson

