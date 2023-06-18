Friend remembers man killed in Charlotte lounge shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed, and three others injured in an overnight shooting in east Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed.

Officers say it happened shortly after 2 am. Friday off the 6400 block of Independence Boulevard, at Fusion Lounge. When police got on the scene, they found a man dead at the scene and three others who had also been shot.

Police later identified him as 31-year-old La’Nard Gaddy.

Jade Mullis said she was at the lounge Friday with friends when the shooting occurred.

On Saturday, Mullis returned to the lounge to look for some of her belongings that she lost during the shooting.

She said that Gaddy was her friend.

“All we heard was the gunshots. They made us vacate out the back of the building and that’s when I saw him laying on the ground. I tried to do CPR, he was alive. But he got shot in the lungs,” explained Mullis.

Mullis spoke to WBTV about the moments before the shooting.

“He was with us and he was like, ‘I’m going outside for a minute,’ and that’s how fast that it happened,” said Mullis.

Mullis said she doesn’t recall any altercation happening before the shooting, leaving her with questions as to what led up to the shooting.

“He was sweet. He was so sweet; I’ve known him since we were little. We grew up together. He has a beautiful daughter. He loved his daughter. He liked his job. He was working to be a better person,” shared Mullis.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Dudley is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

