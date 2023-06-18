First Alert Weather Days kick off the week, strong to severe storms possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have another warm day on tap today before some stormy and cooler conditions head our way this week.

Today: Mostly sunny, isolated storms late

First Alert Weather Day Monday: Showers & storms likely, severe storms possible

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Showers & storms likely.

Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will climb into the 80s in the mountains and lower 90s in Charlotte.

Next week continues to look unsettled. An upper-level disturbance will bring showers and storms our way starting on Monday.

Monday futurecast (First Alert Weather)

For Monday and Tuesday, some storms could become strong to severe, capable of producing damaging winds and hail. Highs will range from the 70s in the mountains to the lower 80s across Charlotte.

The chances for showers and storms will continue into Wednesday and Thursday. With the cloud cover and wet conditions afternoon highs will be cooler in the low to mid-70s.

