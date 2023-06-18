PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

First Alert Weather Days kick off the week, strong to severe storms possible

Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have another warm day on tap today before some stormy and cooler conditions head our way this week.

  • Today: Mostly sunny, isolated storms late
  • First Alert Weather Day Monday: Showers & storms likely, severe storms possible
  • First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Showers & storms likely.

Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will climb into the 80s in the mountains and lower 90s in Charlotte.

Next week continues to look unsettled. An upper-level disturbance will bring showers and storms our way starting on Monday.

Monday futurecast
Monday futurecast(First Alert Weather)

For Monday and Tuesday, some storms could become strong to severe, capable of producing damaging winds and hail. Highs will range from the 70s in the mountains to the lower 80s across Charlotte.

The chances for showers and storms will continue into Wednesday and Thursday. With the cloud cover and wet conditions afternoon highs will be cooler in the low to mid-70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rowan County Animal Services have advised residents to take precautionary measures.
Black bear discovered in backyard of Salisbury family home
Four people were shot and one killed on East Independence Boulevard overnight.
Police: 1 killed, 3 injured in east Charlotte shooting
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating the death of an 11-year-old boy in a case that...
CMPD: 12-year-old killed, experienced ‘significant trauma’
A bride-to-be in Georgia sadly died on her wedding day.
‘I bawled and I lost it’: Bride-to-be dies on wedding day hours before ceremony
First Alert Weather Days
First Alert Weather Days issued due to storms next week

Latest News

First Alert Weather Days kick off the week, strong to severe storms possible
First Alert Weather Days
First Alert Weather Days issued due to storms next week
Storms next week could bring damaging winds, hail
7 day
Warm, mostly dry forecast ahead for Father’s Day weekend, First Alert Weather Days next week