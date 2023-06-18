PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Deputies: 1 dead, suspect arrested in Union Co. shooting

By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has been killed in a shooting Saturday, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

A suspect was also taken into custody.

Deputies say they were called to a home in the 900 block of Clark Street after a 911 caller reported that “a shooting had just occurred.” Once deputies arrived, an adult male was found dead at the home from an apparent gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office says an investigating is still ongoing.

Names of the suspect and person killed have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office or the Union County Crime Stoppers at (704) 283-5600.

