CMPD detective dies following health complications

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A detective with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has died following health complications, Chief Johnny Jennings announced Sunday.

Jason Grier died Saturday night at age 38.

According to CMPD, he joined the department in October 2002 and was part of the Anti-Crime Unit.

It pains me to share this information on Father’s Day of all days. We lost a member of our family last night – Detective Jason Grier – after battling health complications. He was only 38 years old. pic.twitter.com/6kU7z2As6l — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) June 18, 2023

“Please join me in sharing our thoughts and prayers with his family during this difficult time,” Jennings posted in a tweet.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

