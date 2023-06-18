PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMPD detective dies following health complications

Jason Grier was 38 years old.
Jason Grier
Jason Grier(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A detective with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has died following health complications, Chief Johnny Jennings announced Sunday.

Jason Grier died Saturday night at age 38.

According to CMPD, he joined the department in October 2002 and was part of the Anti-Crime Unit.

“Please join me in sharing our thoughts and prayers with his family during this difficult time,” Jennings posted in a tweet.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rowan County Animal Services have advised residents to take precautionary measures.
Black bear discovered in backyard of Salisbury family home
Four people were shot and one killed on East Independence Boulevard overnight.
Police: 1 killed, 3 injured in east Charlotte shooting
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating the death of an 11-year-old boy in a case that...
CMPD: 12-year-old killed, experienced ‘significant trauma’
A bride-to-be in Georgia sadly died on her wedding day.
‘I bawled and I lost it’: Bride-to-be dies on wedding day hours before ceremony
First Alert Weather Days
First Alert Weather Days issued due to storms next week

Latest News

1 killed, 3 injured in east Charlotte shooting.
Friend remembers man killed in Charlotte lounge shooting
Deputies: 1 dead, suspect arrested in Union Co. shooting
One person was killed, and three others injured in an overnight shooting in east Charlotte, the...
Police identify victim in deadly Charlotte lounge shooting
Deputies: 1 dead, suspect arrested in Union Co. shooting
Deputies: 1 dead, suspect arrested in Union Co. shooting