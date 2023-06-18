BIG ROCK: Sensation’s +600-lbs marlin disqualified, Sushi wins tournament

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The final night of the 65th Annual Big Rock Blue Marlin tournament Saturday was definitely one to remember.

“Kinda end of the day, so we put the lines back out for one last shot, turned the boat around, and started headed out to the deep and the next thing we know, we see this monster come crashing in,” said Ashley Blaeu, Owner of Sensation.

The Sensation crew got back to the docks around 11 Saturday night. However, the cheers didn’t last long as officials discovered the fish had what appeared to be shark bites on it.

The Big Rock rules committee has weighed in Sunday morning, and Sensation’s +600-lbs blue marlin catch Saturday was disqualified.

“It’s very dishearting,” said Bleau.

The ruling makes the crew of Sushi this year’s winner with their 484.5-lbs catch.

“We just prayed and prayed. I looked away and prayed, looking at the ocean inlet direction, and I heard the crowd scream, my guys scream and roar and everything, so I figured out we had something right; it turns out we did well,” said Sushi’s Captian, Charley Pereira.

Big Rock released a statement about its decision:

“After careful deliberation and discussions between the Big Rock Rules Committee and Board of Directors with biologists from both NC State CMAST and NC Marine Fisheries biologists as well as an IGFA official, it was determined that Sensation’s 619.4lb Blue Marlin is disqualified due to mutilation caused by a shark or other marine animal. It was deemed that the fish was mutilated before it was landed or boated, and therefore, it was disqualified,” the statement reads in part.

Big Rock's statement on the disqualification of Sensation. (Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament)

This is a developing story.

Previous story:

The final day of the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament has wrapped with a cliffhanger ending.

The team of Sensation hooked a blue marlin at 2:15 Saturday afternoon and, after a 6+ hour battle and arrived during the 11:00 hour to a hero’s welcome.

The fish was hoisted on the scale, and after a several-minute wait, it was announced that it was under review for two suspected shark bites.

Fish mutilation is a disqualifying event according to the tournament rules.

After a several-minute wait, the tournament announcer said that the rules committee would announce a decision Sunday morning.

That announcement was met by a loud chorus of boos and chants, wanting to know the weight of the fish, which was not shared.

Several minutes later, it was announced that the unofficial weight of the fish was 619-lbs.

The rules committee will decide if the fish is the winner of the tournament on Sunday.

Sushi continues to lead the following day 5 of the tournament after reeling in a 484.5-lb blue marlin.

Chasin’ A weighed in a couple of hours later with their 479.8 big blue, earning the second position.

Placing third, C-Student with 470.2 pounds.

A weight of 463.7 pounds has Sea Toy on the leaderboard, coming in at number four.

And Predator rounds out the top five with 459.0 pounds.

The last day of the tournament included 263 of 271 boats participating.

Still unclaimed is this year’s Fabulous Fisherman prize of $739,5000.00, given to the first eligible boat that brings in a fish of 500 pounds.

However, the top three crews that place will be rewarded with a prize.

BIG ROCK LEADERBOARD 1. Sushi 484.5 pounds 2. Chasin’ A 479.8 pounds 3. C-Student 470.2 pounds 4. Sea Toy 463.7 pounds 5. Predator 459.0 pounds

