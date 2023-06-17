PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Storms next week could bring damaging winds, hail

The weekend will be nice ahead of a pressure system coming through.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Warm, dry conditions will stick with us for the weekend before widespread showers and thunderstorms head our way for the start of the week.

  • Today: Mostly sunny, warm
  • Sunday: Mostly sunny, isolated storms late
  • First Alert Weather Day Monday & Tuesday: Showers & storms likely.

Today will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the upper 80s. More pleasant weather can be expected for tonight with mostly clear skies and lows in the 50s and 60s.

Sunday will include a mix of sunshine and clouds with a chance for scattered thunderstorms after sunset; expect highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Next week continues to look unsettled. An upper-level disturbance will bring showers and storms our way starting on Monday. For Monday and Tuesday, some storms could become strong to severe capable of producing damaging winds and hail. Highs will range from the 70s in the mountains to the lower 80s across Charlotte.

Monday futurecast(First Alert Weather)

The chances for showers and storms will continue into Wednesday and Thursday. With the cloud cover and wet conditions afternoon highs will be cooler in the low to mid-70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

