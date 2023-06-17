Rowan Public Library to host schooling options event on June 24

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to Noon at Rowan Public Library Headquarters in Salisbury, RPL will partner with local schools and educational organizations to host a schooling options program.

Rowan County Homeschool Association, Faith Academy Charter School, Nehemiah Enrichment Academy, Salisbury Academy, and many more Rowan County-based schools will be present for “Get Schooled: Alternative Education Options.” This program is an opportunity for local parents and caregivers to learn more about the different schooling options available to their children and families as Rowan County citizens.

“Rowan County is a fast-growing community with a large population of school-aged children,” said Amanda Brill, RPL’s Young Adult Librarian. “Some parents might be interested in sending their kids to a private school or even start homeschooling, but don’t have enough information or resources. This program will give families a chance to speak directly with representatives of several different schools and homeschool associations so they can better assess the educational avenues that may be available to meet their children’s needs.”

Programs like “Get Schooled” allow RPL to serve the community by introducing people to local resources and connecting them to the information about potential educational pathways available to them.

“This program will be a great way to get citizens face-to-face with real representatives who can answer specific schooling questions in a no-pressure environment,” said Brill. “Rowan Public Library is happy to help community members find answers to their questions and learn more about the opportunities available to them.

This event is free and open to the public in RPL Headquarters’ Stanback Auditorium. Interested participants can email Amanda at Amanda.Brill@rowancountync.gov or call 704-216-8268 for more information about the event.

