Police: 1 killed, 3 injured in east Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed, and three others injured in an overnight shooting in east Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed.

Officers say it happened shortly after 2 am. Friday off the 6400 block of Independence Boulevard, at Fusion Lounge. When police got on scene, they found a man dead at the scene and three others who had also been shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Dudley is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Get the latest updates sent straight to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app today.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.