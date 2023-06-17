Police: 1 killed, 3 injured in east Charlotte shooting
Officers are still investigating what led up to the shooting.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed, and three others injured in an overnight shooting in east Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed.
Officers say it happened shortly after 2 am. Friday off the 6400 block of Independence Boulevard, at Fusion Lounge. When police got on scene, they found a man dead at the scene and three others who had also been shot.
Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Dudley is the lead detective assigned to this case.
The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.
