Lansing Melbourne Group and Denholtz Properties celebrate ribbon cutting for Novi Flats in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Executives from Lansing Melbourne Group (LMG), a boutique developer specializing in public-private partnerships, and Denholtz Properties, a leading commercial real estate investment and development company, were joined by Concord Mayor Bill Dusch and local officials to celebrate the ribbon cutting for Novi Flats, a 48-unit mixed-use community located in downtown Concord.

Novi Flats features an upscale industrial design that seamlessly blends into the surrounding downtown Concord neighborhood. Each apartment is built to meet the needs of today’s residents with quartz countertops, GE stainless steel appliance packages and in-unit washers and dryers. In addition, select units boast walk-in showers and closets, balconies and USB outlets.

Beyond their homes, residents can enjoy an on-site private cross-fit gym, bike room and package concierge. The rear of the building is connected by a sky bridge to Concord’s Spring Street parking deck to provide residents with convenient free garage parking. The community also features 2,333 square feet of street-level retail that will help bolster the growing slate of exciting shopping, dining and entertainment options found in the surrounding downtown Concord area.

Novi Flats is the first of three properties to be completed through the joint venture partnership between LMG and Denholtz Properties that will introduce a lifestyle-branded and luxury apartment product paired with highly adaptable retail space to the Concord area and similar growing cities in the surrounding region.

Joining Novi Flats in downtown Concord will be Novi Rise, a 167-unit mixed-use building with 3,540 square feet of retail space scheduled for completion later this year, and Novi Lofts, an 89-unit mixed-use building with 5,134 square feet of retail space scheduled for completion in late 2024.

The three buildings that make up the Novi portfolio will be the first mid-rise products of their kind in downtown Concord and signal the success of the town’s ongoing multi-million-dollar revitalization spearheaded by the Concord City Commissioners and the Cabarrus Economic Development Corporation. Highlighted by the renovation and expansion of the Cabarrus County Courthouse located just a few blocks from Novi Flats, downtown Concord is in the midst of a dramatic transformation that will soon make it one of the most desirable places to live in North Carolina.

“When executed with the right partners, public-private partnerships offer places like Concord an opportunity to bring investment into their communities and help create a better future for residents and businesses alike,” said Peter Flotz, Founder and CEO of LMG. “We thank the municipal leadership of Concord and our partners, Denholtz Properties, for sharing our vision and helping to bring the first piece of this ambitious investment to life.”

Stephen Cassidy, President of Denholtz Properties added, “Today, we celebrate not only the completion of Novi Flats but also the beginning of a new era for Concord. We are excited to welcome residents and businesses to each of these properties to ensure the communities can become integral parts of the fabric of this vibrant city. We look forward to leveraging our partnership with LMG to replicate this transformative, community-focused development model in other towns and cities across North Carolina.”

