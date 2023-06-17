Deputies locate dogs in Marlboro County animal cruelty investigation

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Four dogs were seized by authorities in the Pee Dee as part of a search warrant regarding animal cruelty.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that deputies, along with the Humane Society of Marlboro County, looked into a home in the Clio area. The scene was discovered after investigators with the sheriff’s office were checking in on drug complaints in the area.

Along with the four adult dogs, deputies also found two dead animal carcasses at the scene that attracted a number of buzzards.

The dogs were also found to have “inadequate water, food and housing to include both shelter and shade,” according to the department.

Photos provided by deputies show two of the dogs with their ribs showing, chained up and with plainly visible injuries.

Deputies said the dogs are now in the care of the Humane Society of Marlboro County.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-479-5603.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office along with the Humane Society of Marlboro County executed a search warrant regarding animal cruelty. The warrant resulted in 4 adult dogs being seized and the discovery of two dead animal carcasses from a residence in the city limits of Clio. The conditions included inadequate water, food and housing to include both shelter and shade. Additionally, Deputies were initially drawn to the area because of the abundance of buzzards lingering around the animals.

The animals were discovered while investigators were checking into drug complaints in the area and a search warrant was requested based on the conditions. This case is still under investigation and the animals are in the care of the Humane Society of Marlboro County. We will continue to serve all residents of our County, citizens and animals alike and appreciate the opportunity to do so.

If you have any information regarding animal crimes in your community please contact our office at 843-479-5605 or reach out to us on messenger.

