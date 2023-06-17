PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Demolition crew saves abandoned litter of baby raccoons

An abandoned litter of baby raccoons was found at a construction site in northern Utah by a...
An abandoned litter of baby raccoons was found at a construction site in northern Utah by a demolition crew this week.(Morgan County (UT) Fire & EMS via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN, Utah (AP) — An abandoned litter of raccoons discovered at a construction site in northern Utah found new homes earlier this week after a construction crew uncovered the animals below the remnants of a demolished home.

“A big-hearted foreman for the demolition crew working on Morgan Valley Drive came to the fire station asking for help,” the Morgan County Fire Department said in a statement on Wednesday. “After his crew knocked down an abandoned home, they heard chirping in the rubble.”

The eight baby raccoons appeared to have no mother. Firefighters cared for them until someone with permits to raise raccoons offered to adopt them.

Utah requires permits to home non-native species like raccoons or coyotes, which frequently roam wild.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating the death of an 11-year-old boy in a case that...
CMPD: 12-year-old killed, experienced ‘significant trauma’
Deputies provided this picture of what was seized.
Drugs, cash seized when deputy went to serve child support warrant
Sage Perry Wright
Man charged after two juveniles die from drug overdoses in Gaston County
Officers held a speed operation on Albemarle Road and East WT Harris Boulevard on Tuesday.
Police hold speed operation as part of Charlotte’s ‘Vision Zero’ initiative
A pedestrian was hit and killed in Rock Hill on Thursday afternoon.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by pickup truck in Rock Hill

Latest News

Texas authorities say a 2-year-old boy was killed after an arcade machine fell on him.
2-year-old child dies after arcade machine falls on him, sheriff says
FILE - Damarra Atkins pays respect to George Floyd at a mural at George Floyd Square in...
George Floyd’s killing capped years of violence, discrimination by Minneapolis police, DOJ says
Officials say a retired fire captain, Richie Alford, died while rescuing two distressed...
‘True hero’: Retired firefighter dies while saving swimmers caught in rip current
Canadian police say a bus carrying seniors to a casino collided with a semi-trailer truck at a...
Canadian police say bus carrying seniors did not have right of way in crash that killed 15