PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Black bear discovered in backyard of Salisbury family home

Rowan County Animal Services have advised residents to take precautionary measures.
Rowan County Animal Services have advised residents to take precautionary measures.
Rowan County Animal Services have advised residents to take precautionary measures.(Provided Photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - There have been sightings of a back bear in Salisbury Saturday morning.

Rowan County Animal Services have advised residents to take precautionary measures until the bear moves on.

[WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter]

The black bear was found off West Innes Street near Grey Stone Village eating at bird feeders.

Residents in the area have been asked to remove any trash or food and to make sure all pets are indoors until the bear moves on.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating the death of an 11-year-old boy in a case that...
CMPD: 12-year-old killed, experienced ‘significant trauma’
Deputies provided this picture of what was seized.
Drugs, cash seized when deputy went to serve child support warrant
Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan speaks to the media about hosting the NBA All-Star...
Michael Jordan reaches agreement to sell majority stake in Hornets
Shanelle Ridgeway
Woman accused of throwing baby against outside wall, police say
Sage Perry Wright
Man charged after two juveniles die from drug overdoses in Gaston County

Latest News

Four people were shot and one killed on East Independence Boulevard overnight.
Police: 1 killed, 3 injured in east Charlotte shooting
Four people were shot and one killed on East Independence Boulevard overnight.
4 people shot, 1 died in shooting on E. Independence Blvd.
Licensed counselor Felice Hightower discusses Men's Mental Health Month
Chef Lady Ren making Mediterranean Chicken Pita Tacos