Black bear discovered in backyard of Salisbury family home

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - There have been sightings of a back bear in Salisbury Saturday morning.

Rowan County Animal Services have advised residents to take precautionary measures until the bear moves on.

[WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter]

The black bear was found off West Innes Street near Grey Stone Village eating at bird feeders.

Residents in the area have been asked to remove any trash or food and to make sure all pets are indoors until the bear moves on.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.