PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

4 women, 1 girl killed in Minneapolis crash after they were hit by a driver who was evading police

The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl...
The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl inside, police said.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Five people were killed when a driver ran a red light while fleeing Minneapolis police, authorities say.

The pursuit started around 10 p.m. Friday when an officer spotted the driver speeding on Interstate 35, Minneapolis police said in a statement. The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl inside, police said. All five were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the fleeing motorist then ran from the crash scene. Officers searched the area before taking a suspect into custody. He was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Police haven’t released his name or the names of the victims. A homicide team is investigating.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating the death of an 11-year-old boy in a case that...
CMPD: 12-year-old killed, experienced ‘significant trauma’
Deputies provided this picture of what was seized.
Drugs, cash seized when deputy went to serve child support warrant
Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan speaks to the media about hosting the NBA All-Star...
Michael Jordan reaches agreement to sell majority stake in Hornets
Shanelle Ridgeway
Woman accused of throwing baby against outside wall, police say
Sage Perry Wright
Man charged after two juveniles die from drug overdoses in Gaston County

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air...
LIVE: Biden seeing collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 from the air over Philadelphia
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022,...
Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant, expecting baby with Travis Barker, reports say
Rowan County Animal Services have advised residents to take precautionary measures.
Black bear discovered in backyard of Salisbury family home
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on I-95 reconstruction efforts