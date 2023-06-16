Warm, mostly dry forecast ahead for Father’s Day weekend, First Alert Weather Days next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The chances for rain will be minimal through Sunday, but First Alert Weather Days are in place on Monday and Tuesday for the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, isolated storms late.

First Alert Weather Day Monday and Tuesday: Showers and storms likely.

A few more isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible before sunset but the overnight, will be mostly clear and quiet with lows in the 60s.

Weekend forecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

This weekend is still on track to be beautiful. Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the upper 80s. Sunday will include a mix of sunshine and clouds with a chance for scattered thunderstorms after sunset; expect highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Next week continues to look unsettled with showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday; some storms could be strong to severe. Highs will range from the 70s in the mountains to lower 80s across Charlotte.

Wednesday and Thursday widespread showers and storms look likely with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

