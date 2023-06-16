PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rain returning next week, First Alert Weather Days issued

This weekend might look dry, but next week will bring in an upper-level low and with it, plenty of unsettled weather.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Rain could be seen Sunday night through Wednesday but the biggest chances come on Monday (Juneteenth) and Tuesday, and First Alert Weather Days have been issued for both.

