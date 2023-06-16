Police: Matthews man charged with felony child abuse

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Matthews man was charged with child abuse after an area hospital noticed significant injuries on his child.

Officers with the Matthews Police Department say they were contacted by the Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services with a report of an infant checked into a local hospital with significant injuries.

Officials say that the injuries were consistent with physical abuse.

After an investigation, the child’s father, Mikel Ordre Street, was charged with three counts of felony child abuse.

Street turned himself in to the Anson County Sheriff’s Office, where he was issued a $30,000 bond.

