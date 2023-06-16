PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Panthers release training camp dates, tickets now required for fan entry

Fans can catch Bryce Young in on-field action for the first time on July 26.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass during NFL football practice,...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass during NFL football practice, Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)(Erik Verduzco | AP)
By Luke Tucker
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers are set to return to Wofford College in Spartanburg for the 2023 edition of training camp as they prepare for the upcoming season.

The franchise features a plethora of notable new faces this year, from Coach Frank Reich to rookie quarterback and No. 1 draft pick Bryce Young.

For fans, training camp will be the first time they are able to see those new faces in action.

Carolina is scheduled to open camp on July 26, four days after rookies report, and a day after veterans arrive.

In order to see the action on the practice field though, fans will need to reserve tickets for each session. The tickets are free, but for the first time, fans are required to have one for entry.

Fans are able to acquire up to six tickets per practice, and can get them here, beginning on June 29 at 10 a.m.

One notable date on the camp schedule is the annual ‘Back Together Saturday’ event, which is slated for July 29 at 11 a.m. at Wofford’s Gibbs Stadium.

A full list of practice dates and times can be seen below:

EventDateTimeLocation
PracticeWednesday, July 2610:15 a.m.Wofford Practice Field
PracticeThursday, July 2710:15 a.m.Wofford Practice Field
Back Together SaturdaySaturday, July 2911 a.m.Gibbs Stadium
PracticeMonday, July 3110:25 a.m.Wofford Practice Field
PracticeTuesday, Aug. 110:15 a.m.Wofford Practice Field
Fan FestWednesday, Aug. 27 p.m.Bank of America Stadium
PracticeFriday, Aug. 410:25 a.m.Wofford Practice Field
PracticeSaturday, Aug. 510:15 a.m.Wofford Practice Field
PracticeSunday, Aug. 610:15 a.m.Wofford Practice Field
PracticeTuesday, Aug. 810:15 a.m.Wofford Practice Field
Joint Practice With NY JetsWednesday, Aug. 910:15 a.m.Wofford Practice Field
Joint Practice With NY JetsThursday, Aug. 109 a.m.Wofford Practice Field

The Panthers compiled a list of training camp frequently asked questions (FAQs), which are answered here.

Related: Panthers hand first-team reps over to rookie QB Bryce Young

