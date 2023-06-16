Panthers release training camp dates, tickets now required for fan entry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers are set to return to Wofford College in Spartanburg for the 2023 edition of training camp as they prepare for the upcoming season.

The franchise features a plethora of notable new faces this year, from Coach Frank Reich to rookie quarterback and No. 1 draft pick Bryce Young.

For fans, training camp will be the first time they are able to see those new faces in action.

Pack your bags for camp 🏕️ pic.twitter.com/gZ3VaxY7Xx — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) June 15, 2023

Carolina is scheduled to open camp on July 26, four days after rookies report, and a day after veterans arrive.

In order to see the action on the practice field though, fans will need to reserve tickets for each session. The tickets are free, but for the first time, fans are required to have one for entry.

Fans are able to acquire up to six tickets per practice, and can get them here, beginning on June 29 at 10 a.m.

One notable date on the camp schedule is the annual ‘Back Together Saturday’ event, which is slated for July 29 at 11 a.m. at Wofford’s Gibbs Stadium.

A full list of practice dates and times can be seen below:

Event Date Time Location Practice Wednesday, July 26 10:15 a.m. Wofford Practice Field Practice Thursday, July 27 10:15 a.m. Wofford Practice Field Back Together Saturday Saturday, July 29 11 a.m. Gibbs Stadium Practice Monday, July 31 10:25 a.m. Wofford Practice Field Practice Tuesday, Aug. 1 10:15 a.m. Wofford Practice Field Fan Fest Wednesday, Aug. 2 7 p.m. Bank of America Stadium Practice Friday, Aug. 4 10:25 a.m. Wofford Practice Field Practice Saturday, Aug. 5 10:15 a.m. Wofford Practice Field Practice Sunday, Aug. 6 10:15 a.m. Wofford Practice Field Practice Tuesday, Aug. 8 10:15 a.m. Wofford Practice Field Joint Practice With NY Jets Wednesday, Aug. 9 10:15 a.m. Wofford Practice Field Joint Practice With NY Jets Thursday, Aug. 10 9 a.m. Wofford Practice Field

The Panthers compiled a list of training camp frequently asked questions (FAQs), which are answered here.

