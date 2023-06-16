Panthers release training camp dates, tickets now required for fan entry
Fans can catch Bryce Young in on-field action for the first time on July 26.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers are set to return to Wofford College in Spartanburg for the 2023 edition of training camp as they prepare for the upcoming season.
The franchise features a plethora of notable new faces this year, from Coach Frank Reich to rookie quarterback and No. 1 draft pick Bryce Young.
For fans, training camp will be the first time they are able to see those new faces in action.
Carolina is scheduled to open camp on July 26, four days after rookies report, and a day after veterans arrive.
In order to see the action on the practice field though, fans will need to reserve tickets for each session. The tickets are free, but for the first time, fans are required to have one for entry.
Fans are able to acquire up to six tickets per practice, and can get them here, beginning on June 29 at 10 a.m.
One notable date on the camp schedule is the annual ‘Back Together Saturday’ event, which is slated for July 29 at 11 a.m. at Wofford’s Gibbs Stadium.
A full list of practice dates and times can be seen below:
|Event
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Practice
|Wednesday, July 26
|10:15 a.m.
|Wofford Practice Field
|Practice
|Thursday, July 27
|10:15 a.m.
|Wofford Practice Field
|Back Together Saturday
|Saturday, July 29
|11 a.m.
|Gibbs Stadium
|Practice
|Monday, July 31
|10:25 a.m.
|Wofford Practice Field
|Practice
|Tuesday, Aug. 1
|10:15 a.m.
|Wofford Practice Field
|Fan Fest
|Wednesday, Aug. 2
|7 p.m.
|Bank of America Stadium
|Practice
|Friday, Aug. 4
|10:25 a.m.
|Wofford Practice Field
|Practice
|Saturday, Aug. 5
|10:15 a.m.
|Wofford Practice Field
|Practice
|Sunday, Aug. 6
|10:15 a.m.
|Wofford Practice Field
|Practice
|Tuesday, Aug. 8
|10:15 a.m.
|Wofford Practice Field
|Joint Practice With NY Jets
|Wednesday, Aug. 9
|10:15 a.m.
|Wofford Practice Field
|Joint Practice With NY Jets
|Thursday, Aug. 10
|9 a.m.
|Wofford Practice Field
The Panthers compiled a list of training camp frequently asked questions (FAQs), which are answered here.
Related: Panthers hand first-team reps over to rookie QB Bryce Young
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.