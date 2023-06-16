PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

NCAA committee recommends dropping marijuana from banned drug list, focus testing instead on PEDs

An overall general view of the field during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional...
An overall general view of the field during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game between LSU and Kentucky in Baton Rouge, La., Sunday, June 11, 2023.(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An NCAA panel is calling for the removal of marijuana from the organization’s list of banned drugs, suggesting that testing should be limited to performance-enhancing substances.

The proposal released Friday from the Committee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports would mark a big change for the NCAA, which has been conducting drug tests at championship events since 1986. Committee members recommended halting cannabis tests at such events until a final decision is made, likely this fall.

Legislation would still have to be introduced and approved by all three NCAA divisions to take effect. Administrators in Divisions II and III had asked the committee to study the issue.

The recommendation comes as the U.S. is seeing more and more states allowing medical or recreational marijuana use.

Earlier this year, the committee increased the THC threshold needed for a positive test and recommended revamped penalties for athletes. The threshold for THC — the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana — was raised from 35 to 150 nanograms per milliliter, matching that of the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The committee noted last December that marijuana and its byproducts are not considered performance-enhancing substances. Instead of focusing on penalties for cannabis use, the panel suggested stressing policies that focus on the potential threats from marijuana use and the need to reduce the harm and use of cannabis products.

It also recommended schools that test to use those results to help find “problematic” cannabis use. The committee also wants to provide schools with additional guidelines about cannabis.

Separately, the committee proposed setting a threshold of 0.1 nanograms per milliliter as a trace level for the hormone GW1516 in hopes of preventing athletes from becoming ineligible because of ingesting the substance unintentionally from contaminated supplements.

The substance was initially designed for diabetes treatment but was discontinued in 2007. It has been linked to positive doping tests in endurance-related sports.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies provided this picture of what was seized.
Drugs, cash seized when deputy went to serve child support warrant
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating the death of an 11-year-old boy in a case that...
CMPD: 12-year-old killed, experienced ‘significant trauma’
Sage Perry Wright
Man charged after two juveniles die from drug overdoses in Gaston County
Officers held a speed operation on Albemarle Road and East WT Harris Boulevard on Tuesday.
Police hold speed operation as part of Charlotte’s ‘Vision Zero’ initiative
A pedestrian was hit and killed in Rock Hill on Thursday afternoon.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by pickup truck in Rock Hill

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2009, file photo, Daniel Ellsberg speaks during an interview in Los...
Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked Pentagon Papers exposing Vietnam War secrets, dies at 92
In this courtroom sketch, shooting survivor Andrea Wedner, right, testifies, Wednesday, June...
Truck driver guilty of killing 11 at Pittsburgh synagogue in deadliest attack on Jews in US history
FILE - Damarra Atkins pays respect to George Floyd at a mural at George Floyd Square in...
George Floyd’s killing capped years of violence, discrimination by Minneapolis police, DOJ says
A woman said she won’t take down her werewolf statue.
Woman won’t take down 9-foot werewolf