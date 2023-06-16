N.C. State Lottery Commission launches sports betting web page

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - A new sports betting web page launched Friday as the N.C. State Lottery Commission begins planning and work to implement North Carolina’s sports betting and horse race wagering law.

According to a press release, the web page provides initial information about the new law and will share information about licensing and regulation as it becomes available.

The commission also has started a national search for an experienced senior leader in gaming and sports betting to develop, implement and manage North Carolina’s sports betting and horse race wagering programs.

“This Commission and the staff have been tasked with the enormous responsibility of licensing and regulating the newly enacted wagering activities while at the same time maintaining the quality work and highest standards of integrity with the Lottery,” said Ripley Rand, chair of the commission. “Many people want to know when North Carolina will begin permitting legal sports betting. The Commission and staff take these responsibilities seriously and are committed to ensuring the job is done in a complete, professional, transparent, and timely manner. We will keep the public up to date about when these programs will launch.”

Under the new law, lawful wagering in North Carolina is to begin on or before June 14, 2024.

Before accepting applications for potential sports betting operators and other potential licensees, the commission has key steps to take, including:

Hiring the staff to develop and implement the program.

Drafting and adopting rules and regulations to govern sports betting and horse racing wagering activities, including requirements to support responsible betting.

Preparing applications and other forms for those seeking licenses.

No timetable outlining expected dates for application submissions and the granting of licenses is available at this time. No commission meetings regarding sports betting are scheduled at this time, a press release stated.

The web page also provides information on:

How the state will use money raised from sports betting.

The new law’s requirements that sports betting operators will be expected to follow to support responsible betting.

The date and time, when scheduled, of commission meetings on sports betting.

