‘Getting worse and worse’: Businesses near PNC Pavilion say traffic issues a major concern

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nearby businesses say on the day of a concert, the path towards PNC Music Pavilion becomes a traffic nightmare.

Ahead of the Dierks Bentley concert Saturday, Aswin Bhusal, the manager at Alpha Omega Grill & Pizzeria, said he’s preparing for his parking lot to be full of concertgoers, instead of customers.

“It’s super frustrating, of course it is,” he said. “My regulars, whenever the concert is there, nobody comes in. They know there is no parking.”

“It’s crazy, there’s cars everywhere,” Dedsiree Kouatio, an employee at Bignon’s, a nearby hair-braiding shop, said.

Only weeks ago, we talked to concertgoers who missed the Dead & Company concert because they were bumper-to-bumper.

While a trip from I-485 to the venue would take less than 10 minutes on a normal day, it can take an hour or more on the same route ahead of a concert.

“I don’t have a solution,” Kouatio said. “I don’t know how they will create a solution to fix the problem. But I wish it would get better.”

A spokesperson for PNC Music Pavilion told WBTV that’s what the venue is trying to do.

They plan to add extra staffing, extra police officers and are having talks with the City and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police to fix the issue.

In a statement, they said, in part, that to not miss the start of the show, fans should “plan ahead and arrive early.”

The spokesperson added that the worst of the traffic should be in the rearview, with concerts like Dead & Company drawing the larger crowds.

