First Alert Weather Days kick off the week with storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The weekend is already getting off to a great start with the sunshine warm temperatures. The chances for rain will be minimal through Sunday but First Alert Weather Days are in place on Monday and Tuesday for the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm

Sunday: Mostly sunny, isolated storms late

First Alert Weather Day Monday & Tuesday: Showers & storms likely

For the balance of today, a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible otherwise expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the upper 80s. Tonight will be mostly clear and quiet with lows in the 60s.

7-day forecast (First Alert Weather)

This weekend will be gorgeous with plenty of sunshine, lower humidity, and warmth. Saturday stays mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Sunday will include a mix of sunshine and clouds with a chance for scattered thunderstorms after sunset; expect highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Next week continues to look unsettled with more showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday; highs will top out in the low to 80s. Wednesday and Thursday widespread showers and storms look likely with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

