First Alert Weather Days kick off the week with storms
This weekend will be gorgeous ahead of next week’s storms.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The weekend is already getting off to a great start with the sunshine warm temperatures. The chances for rain will be minimal through Sunday but First Alert Weather Days are in place on Monday and Tuesday for the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, isolated storms late
- First Alert Weather Day Monday & Tuesday: Showers & storms likely
For the balance of today, a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible otherwise expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the upper 80s. Tonight will be mostly clear and quiet with lows in the 60s.
This weekend will be gorgeous with plenty of sunshine, lower humidity, and warmth. Saturday stays mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Sunday will include a mix of sunshine and clouds with a chance for scattered thunderstorms after sunset; expect highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Next week continues to look unsettled with more showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday; highs will top out in the low to 80s. Wednesday and Thursday widespread showers and storms look likely with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.
Have a great day!
- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.