Drugs, cash seized when deputy went to serve child support warrant

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A deputy with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office who was out to serve a warrant for child support last week ended up finding something else.

According to the report, Deputy Millette was attempting to serve a child support warrant on Anthony O’Neal Stalling at a house in the 500 block of Shaver Street in East Spencer. Deputy Millette, along with other deputies and officers from East Spencer Police, were able to locate Stalling at this address.

Investigators say once Deputy Millette took Stalling into custody and began searching him, he located one small bag containing a white powdery substance, that is consistent with cocaine, two glass smoking pipes, and a large amount of cash.

Stalling was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.

