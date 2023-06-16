PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked Pentagon Papers exposing Vietnam War secrets, dies at 92

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2009, file photo, Daniel Ellsberg speaks during an interview in Los...
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2009, file photo, Daniel Ellsberg speaks during an interview in Los Angeles. Disclosure of secret National Security Agency surveillance programs isnt the first time the government has been caught spying on Americans or that classified government information has been leaked. The Vietnam War and civil-rights protest movements of the 1960s and 1970s generated plenty of surveillance and secrecy. And leaks. Former Pentagon analyst Daniel Ellsberg was indicted for leaking classified government information about the Vietnam War in 1971 to The New York Times and other newspapers.(AP Photo/Nick Ut)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Daniel Ellsberg, the history-making whistleblower who by leaking the Pentagon Papers revealed longtime government doubts and deceit about the Vietnam War and inspired acts of retaliation by President Richard Nixon that helped lead to his resignation, has died.

He was 92.

Ellsberg, who announced in February that he was terminally ill with pancreatic cancer, died Friday morning, according to a letter from his family released by a spokeswoman, Julia Pacetti.

Until the early 1970s, when he revealed that he was the source for the stunning media reports on the 47-volume, 7,000-page Defense Department study of the U.S. role in Indochina, Ellsberg was a well-placed member of the government-military elite. He was a Harvard graduate and self-defined “cold warrior” who served as a private and government consultant on Vietnam throughout the 1960s, risked his life on the battlefield, received the highest security clearances and came to be trusted by officials in Democratic and Republican administrations.

